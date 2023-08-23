Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

