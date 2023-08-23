JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.