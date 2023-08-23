Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

