Head to Head Analysis: Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goodfood Market and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.24 $41.38 million $2.01 15.25

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Goodfood Market and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 8.33% 23.72% 2.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Goodfood Market and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50 Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goodfood Market presently has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Goodfood Market on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.