HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 549.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.09% of HCI Group worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

HCI Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $486.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.