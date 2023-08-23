HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of HCP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Xiv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 272,949 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $9,001,858.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xiv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 196,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $6,524,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xiv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 272,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $9,001,858.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,834 shares of company stock worth $22,813,804 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

