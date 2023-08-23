Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.