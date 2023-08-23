Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 0.8%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.75. 7,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 123,348 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

