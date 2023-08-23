Financial Review: Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Slate Office REIT and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slate Office REIT 2 1 0 0 1.33 Cousins Properties 1 1 5 0 2.57

Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 105.25%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $26.22, suggesting a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Slate Office REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Slate Office REIT is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.38 $166.79 million $0.99 22.23

This table compares Slate Office REIT and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Office REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slate Office REIT and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 18.77% 3.23% 1.98%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Slate Office REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

