Financial Analysis: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) vs. Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 209.22%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -39.93% -37.37% iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% -4.42% -3.83%

69.3% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.89 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.57 $96.65 million ($0.80) -14.69

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics beats Talaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR001 for the patients with a severe form of scleroderma. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

