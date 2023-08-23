Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

