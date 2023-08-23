Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Fabrinet worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,859.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $841,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 51.6% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

