Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.82.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

