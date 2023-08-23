Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

