Eat Well Investment Group (OTCMKTS:EWGFF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Eat Well Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Eat Well Investment Group

Eat Well Investment Group Inc primarily focuses on the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) sectors. Eat Well Investment Group Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

