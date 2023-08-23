Critical Review: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) versus Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) and Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Comba Telecom Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02% Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TESSCO Technologies and Comba Telecom Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comba Telecom Systems has a consensus price target of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 927.03%. Given Comba Telecom Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comba Telecom Systems is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

57.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and Comba Telecom Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.13 Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -17.40

Comba Telecom Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies. TESSCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comba Telecom Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comba Telecom Systems beats TESSCO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; network system products, and open RAN products, as well as in-depth coverage solutions; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It also engages in the trading and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. The company serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

