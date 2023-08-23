Comparing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Slate Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 6.36% 1.39% 0.60% Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.01 billion 2.13 $97.14 million $0.33 39.26 Slate Office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Slate Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Office REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Slate Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 3 4 3 0 2.00 Slate Office REIT 2 1 0 0 1.33

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Slate Office REIT has a consensus target price of $2.22, suggesting a potential upside of 105.25%. Given Slate Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Slate Office REIT is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Slate Office REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. The REIT acquires quality assets at a discount to replacement cost and creates value for unitholders by applying hands-on asset management strategies to grow rental revenue, extend lease term and increase occupancy.

