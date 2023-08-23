Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 623,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,166,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of £68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile
Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caspian Sunrise
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.