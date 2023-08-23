Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 623,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,166,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of £68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

