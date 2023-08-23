Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Trading Down 0.5%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 19,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of C$37.88 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.14.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

