California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Azenta worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Azenta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 451,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,795,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

