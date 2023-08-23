California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,905,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,905,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $3,623,563. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

