Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 2.7%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 23,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 183,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Brixton Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 28.11, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project comprises 95 claims covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 579 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

