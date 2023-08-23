Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Financial Survey

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Braze shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Braze and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braze -36.38% -30.00% -19.33% Hello Group 12.78% 14.91% 9.89%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Braze has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Braze and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braze 0 3 13 0 2.81 Hello Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Braze currently has a consensus price target of $42.94, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Hello Group has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 42.40%. Given Hello Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Braze.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braze and Hello Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braze $355.43 million 11.56 -$138.97 million ($1.45) -29.05 Hello Group $12.37 billion 0.14 $215.20 million $1.15 8.12

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Braze. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hello Group beats Braze on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braze

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides orchestration products, which includes Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing platform, and promotion codes; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers to its platform's users; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

