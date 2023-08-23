Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 93,857 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,241 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of UMB Financial worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

