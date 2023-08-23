Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,519 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Ormat Technologies worth $45,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,528,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,020,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ORA opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

