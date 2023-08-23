Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,275 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Cogent Communications worth $46,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $149,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,678,737 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.