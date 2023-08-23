Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) versus Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Critical Analysis

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 5.15% 8.51% 2.11% Avidbank 23.97% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banco Macro and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $5.52 billion N/A $313.96 million $3.97 5.84 Avidbank $87.70 million 1.94 $25.02 million $3.56 6.17

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Macro and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Avidbank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Avidbank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. Banco Macro S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, the company offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC real estate secured loans. Further, it provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, the company offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, it offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.