Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ball were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 12.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Ball stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.