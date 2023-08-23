Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 29,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

