Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,078 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

