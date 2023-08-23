Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 8.5% Higher

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). Approximately 203,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 131,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Angling Direct Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £29.75 million, a PE ratio of 3,850.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.82.

Insider Activity at Angling Direct

In other Angling Direct news, insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy bought 17,692 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £4,953.76 ($6,320.18). 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

