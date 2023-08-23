Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 72.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock worth $8,923,120. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

