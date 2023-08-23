Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79.
In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,120. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
