Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after buying an additional 262,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

