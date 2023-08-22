Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 974 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

KTB stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

