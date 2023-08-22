Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

