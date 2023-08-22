Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

