Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $10,738,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 565.64%.

Several research firms have commented on CHCT. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

