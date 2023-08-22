Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 370,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 369,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 169,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

