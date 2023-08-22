Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,152,000 after acquiring an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

