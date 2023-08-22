Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 562 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $22,893,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,084 shares of company stock worth $3,223,809. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.