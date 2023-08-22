Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

