Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $359,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

