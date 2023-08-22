Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $329,198. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

