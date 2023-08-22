Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

