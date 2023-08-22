Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

