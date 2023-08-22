Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $372,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,734. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

