Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $364,000 Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.50.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $262,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

