Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $364,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRH were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CRH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 125,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

