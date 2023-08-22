Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $361,000 Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 205,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.